The 2020 legislative session is now underway, and over the next four months, we’ll debate and vote on hundreds of pieces of legislation and write and pass a balanced budget. On the first day of the session, we gathered in a joint session to hear the governor’s proposals for both public policy and the budget for 2020.
One of the things that I liked in the governor’s State of the State was his push to eliminate unnecessary red tape, pointing out that Oklahoma’s administrative code is twice that of Kansas and 20 percent more than Missouri and New Mexico. Governor Stitt announced plans to call for the first-ever comprehensive review of the state’s administrative code and said he would direct agencies to remove two regulations for every new one created. The goal is to reduce red tape by 25 percent in the next three years.
Another proposal he shared during the State of the State was a plan for a bond $200 million bond package that emphasized rural roads and high-volume interchanges. I would gladly support efforts to increase our transportation infrastructure in rural Oklahoma.
The governor also talked about his proposal to combine state agencies that have similar functions in order to find new efficiencies, saving tax dollars while better meeting the needs of Oklahomans who rely on the services and programs those agencies provide.
He also discussed his work with President Trump’s administration to give more Oklahoma’s access to healthcare while ensuring personal responsibility, including modest premiums and work requirements.
But one thing the governor did not talk about Monday was a plan to look at the possible closing of five prisons, including the William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply. I first shared this news with the district last month, and I urged everyone to write to Governor Stitt and his Secretary of Public Safety, Chip Keating, and other officials to talk about the importance of this facility, not just to Fort Supply, but for all of Northwestern Oklahoma.
This prison employs about 160 people. Those jobs in turn have a direct, positive impact on the economy here in Northwest Oklahoma. Just as importantly, it’s been a safety net, particularly in down times in the oil and gas industry, offering employment opportunities that have allowed citizens to make a valuable contribution in public safety and remain in the area.
I want to tell you that those letters, emails and calls are important and are having an impact. Even if you don’t work there, I promise you the loss of that many jobs will have a domino effect and will ultimately impact everyone who lives here. If you’ve voiced your support of keeping this facility open, I thank you—but we can’t stop now. Everyone needs to get involved.
To share your concerns and support for William S. Key Correctional center, contact:
Governor Kevin Stitt – 405.521.2342, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73105 https://www.governor.ok.gov/contact-us
Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell – 405.521.2161, 2300 N Lincoln Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73105
https://www.ok.gov/triton/contact.php?ac=348&id=323
Secretary of Public Safety Chip Keating – 405.521.2342, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd., Room 212, Oklahoma City, OK 73105, Chip.Keating@gov.ok.gov
Secretary of State Mike Rogers – 405.521.3912, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd., Rm 122, Oklahoma City, OK 73105, Michael.Rogers@sos.ok.gov
Director Scott Crow, Department of Corrections – 405.425.2500, 3400 N. Martin Luther King Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73111, Scott.Crow@doc.ok.gov
This is your State Capitol, and I look forward to welcoming you to the Senate. You can reach me by calling 405.521.5626 or emailing murdock@oksenate.gov.
Casey Murdock, R-Felt, represents Senate District 27 which includes Beaver, Cimarron, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major, Texas, Woods, Woodward counties
