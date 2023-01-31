Enid News & Eagle
A couple thousand bills were filed last week as the Oklahoma Legislature gets ready for its upcoming legislative session, which starts Feb. 6.
You’ve probably been hearing bits and pieces in the media about a few of the items — including some that probably will never really see the light of day but have been filed just to get some attention.
Many of these bills are called “shell bills,” in which they have a title, but if you try to look them up, there really is no language to go along with them. Lawmakers will begin their work to narrow the list of new laws when they officially enter the new session.
Many of the proposed bills reach across all areas of state law. Some will be controversial and idealogical. Some will seek to set new limits or rules on existing laws.
Some hot topics include Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, which has come under controversy regarding its plan to build new turnpikes in the Oklahoma City metro area.
Many bills address more policies regarding gender issues, including a bill to raise the age to 26 for a person to be able to have gender transition surgery. This type of legislation most likely will be ignored since that is well over the age of majority. Other bills seek to limit these surgeries to people under age 18.
A bill by state Sen. Shane Jett of Shawnee would call for a Save Men’s Sports Act, which he says is along the same lines as the Save Women’s Sports Act, which prohibits biological males (transgender) from participating in women’s sports.
This is a bill that should end up in File 13 since there has been no issue of transgender men trying to participate in men’s sports. It would make it illegal for girls to participate in male sports, such as they have done in the past, and quite frankly, have helped save some schools that didn’t have enough players from forfeiting games. These girls are typically competing as girls, not as transgender.
Some bills of substance and of more importance also were filed, particularly in the areas of education. Bills dealing with teacher raises, teacher reform and vouchers will likely get a lot of attention this year.
Other bills that seek to clarify the abortion restrictions in Oklahoma will get attention by the media, if not by the Legislature. We’ll just have to see.
So, buckle up and get ready for some fireworks this legislative session. And, remember that most of these bills will likely never be heard.their license.
Dallas Morning News
Texas Senate’s press ban is bad for our state
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick prefers to operate without scrutiny.
Texas lawmakers are back to work in Austin. And they’ve got a lot of work to do. The state has a record-breaking surplus that needs attention, along with plenty of other long-term problems like lack of water and low teacher pay.
The Legislature’s decisions impact the daily lives of Texans. That’s why any concern that the Legislature won’t act with transparency must be addressed.
Last week, state Senate Secretary Patsy Spaw told our colleague that press will not be permitted on the Senate floor, continuing a policy that began during the pandemic.
Is this Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s way of saying he’s still worried about COVID-19? We doubt it. Instead, it looks like a play to kill a longstanding Senate tradition in the name of secrecy and insider dealing.
The state House allowed the press back as soon as vaccines were widely available in April of 2021, demonstrating the sort of openness that Texans deserve to expect from their government.
A spokesperson for Speaker of the House Dade Phelan told The Texas Tribune that “the chamber will continue to follow the long-standing practice of allowing credentialed media in designated areas on the House floor.”
Almost two years later, the Senate refuses to follow suit. Why?
Spaw says the press will be permitted in the Senate gallery along with everyone else, but has yet to give our newsroom colleague an answer as to why the policy is still in place.
This decision will limit public insight into the inner workings on the chamber floor. And this is not the first time. Back in 2017, the Senate limited journalists’ ability to speak to lawmakers along the side rails of the chamber, another long-standing tradition. That was presented as a rule to increase “decorum” on the chamber floor. We are trying not to laugh.
It was a sham then, and it is now. The public deserves independent insight into the Senate’s work, and Texas leaders for generations recognized that came from permitting the press access. The flow of information is especially important in a time when politicians use their social media accounts to instantly spin the facts. Many senators also rely on the access to the press to get the word out about important votes.
Given the track record of Patrick and other Republican leaders to avoid outside scrutiny like the plague, it’s no wonder a pandemic-era restriction will be extended.
But senators who still respect the body’s traditions as well as the need for transparency ought to push back.
With a $33 billion surplus on the line, Texans should think twice about trusting a room full of politicians left to their own devices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.