I want to thank everyone who has continued to pray for Jason Smith and Tyler Morris, the volunteer firefighters whose truck rolled over as they battled a large wildfire in Beaver County. I’d urge your continued prayers for Jason and Tyler, and I also would like to pass along information on a GoFundMe effort to help with the expenses each faces as they recover. If you’d like to help, just go to https://bit.ly/3KN3a5i.
The dedication and service of our firefighters save lives and protect property, but these recent events show it does not come without tremendous risk to these courageous men and women. In the wake of this accident, I’ve been visiting with one of my fellow members, Sen. Lonnie Paxton, from Tuttle. It’s my understanding that while some of these fire departments have workers comp coverage, others do not. It’s something I think we should explore further and I’m looking at requesting an interim study on this after the 2020 session concludes.
Among the other first responders at wildfires, and in the aftermath of tornadoes, ice-storms and other natural disasters, you’ll also find members of our Oklahoma National Guard. Throughout the history of our state, our National Guard has served fellow Oklahomans in the aftermath of these disasters and helped defend freedom around the world.
This past week, we celebrated Oklahoma National Guard and 45th Infantry Division Appreciation Day, remembering their service here at home and across the oceans fighting fascism and communism. This event is a tradition that stretches back decades here at the Capitol but was paused for a couple of years during the pandemic, which started in 2020. That same year, the Oklahoma Air National Guard lost Tech. Sgt. Marshall D. Roberts. He was killed in a rocket attack in Iraq on March 11, 2020 – the first Oklahoma Air National Guard member to be killed in action. His service and sacrifice were remembered during the joint session.
It was also noted that members of the 45th Infantry Brigade helped train Ukrainian soldiers who are now fighting for the lives and freedom of their fellow citizens in the face of the ongoing Russian invasion.
For all the Oklahoma National Guard does, here at home and around the world, we thank you for your service.
We also passed a resolution this week marking the 75th Anniversary of the Gold Star Wives of America, a national military widows and widowers service organization dedicated solely to the needs, concerns, and welfare of surviving spouses and dependent children.
Military service comes with tremendous sacrifice, not only for those serving, but for their families as well. To all of our members of the Oklahoma National Guard, and to our Gold Star Families, thank you.
Lastly, we also marked 4-H Day at the Capitol this past week. This incredible organization has been a part of the fabric of this state for more than a century, teaching young people through doing, helping them develop a solid work ethic and leadership skills that will help them succeed throughout life.
It is my honor to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. You can reach me by calling 405-521-5626 or emailing Casey.Murdock@oksenate.gov.
Casey Murdock represents District 27 in the Oklahoma State Senate. His district includes Woodward County.
