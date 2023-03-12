Woodward has several top-flight venues to host events.
The Conference Center welcomes everything from weddings to conventions. Crystal Beach Stadium is as good a rodeo arena as one will find in Oklahoma. Fuller Park is a top level baseball facility that can host pretty much any level of the sport. Boomer Fieldhouse annually hosts several basketball tournaments.
Then, there is the Woodward County Event Center.
We continue to be amazed at the versatility of this venue.
It hosts numerous stock shows and other events through the year like major trade shows, but let’s just highlight the last couple of weeks.
From Feb. 17 through Feb. 28, the event center was the site of quite possibly the largest spring stock show in Oklahoma outside of the Oklahoma Youth Expo in Oklahoma City.
Overall the 11 days, some 1,000 exhibitors worked 1,600 animals through the show ring.
That ended with the premium auction on Feb. 28.
After one day off, the event center then hosted back-to-back regional powerlifting meets for junior high and high school athletes across Northwest Oklahoma, the Panhandle and parts of the OKC metro.
Those are two incredibly different events and the turnaround time isn’t much, but it works - thanks to a lot of work from a lot of people.
Not every community has a venue to do these different types of events, nor the people to pull it off in such a rapid fashion.
Both events bring folks to Woodward which is always a goal and having a large venue capable of holding just about anything is a key.
We want to thank everyone who had a hand in making both events possible and successful.
