Despite the recent round of winter weather, folks have stayed busy at the state Capitol, getting ready for the beginning of the 2023 session which starts Monday, Feb. 6. In recent days and weeks, our appropriations subcommittees have been holding budget hearings so that members can see how the current year’s appropriations are being utilized, and hear presentations on the anticipated fiscal needs of agencies in Fiscal Year 2024, which begins next July.
Our deadline for filing legislation ahead of the session was Jan. 19, and 1116 Senate Bills and 18 Senate Joint Resolutions were filed. Keep in mind that not every bill that is filed will make it though the committee and floor votes, and of those that are supported in our chamber, many of those bills may not get a hearing or receive support on the House side. By the end of session, only about 25 percent of those bills make all the way to the governor’s desk and get signed into law.
I want to remind everyone that the Senate offers streaming audio and video with closed captioning from the Senate chamber as well as from all committee rooms at oksenate.gov. Through our website you can also look up committee and floor agendas, read or download legislation, and find other information to help you keep up with events and issues in the Senate.
Of course one of my favorite things is when people actually make the trip to the Capitol to visit in person. I know it’s a long drive from our part of the state, but the multi-year Capitol restoration project has been completed, and I would encourage everyone who can to come and see how beautiful everything is now. There are free tours for the public, and even a new museum about the Capitol.
Session can be pretty hectic, between back-to-back committee meetings, floor sessions and other meetings and events, but I want to be able to say hello when organizations, school groups and individuals from back home come to the Senate, so please contact my executive assistant, Lindsey Hutcheson, at 405-521-5626, or you can email her at Lindsey.Hutcheson@oksenate.gov to coordinate your visit.
Just this past week, I was very proud to welcome a group of fifth graders from Shattuck, along with teacher Lynsia Sprouse, for Colonial Day at the Capitol. This annual event has been sponsored since 2022 by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, and coordinated by alumni of the Colonial Williamsburg and George Washington Teacher Institutes. Colonial Day is aimed at bringing American history to life for students from around the state.
It is my honor to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. You can reach me by calling 405-521-5626 or emailing Casey.Murdock@oksenate.gov.
Murdock represents District 27 in the Oklahoma State Senate, which includes Woodward County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.