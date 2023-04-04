A few weeks back Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall issued basically an ultimatum to the Senate - don’t amend my education bills or the House won’t hear Senate education bills.
Well, to the surprise of absolutely nobody, the Senate took up the House education bills on Monday and of course amended them.
Three Senate committees made several changes and passed the measures on to the full Senate.
The overall price tag passed by the Senate is in the neighborhood of $630 million compared to the House price tag of $800 million.
Biggest changes were probably in the tax credit portions. The Senate raised the tax credit families can get for private schools to $7,500 per student, but also put an income cap of $250,000 to qualify for the credits. The homeschool credit was reduced to $1,000 per household rather than per $2,500 per student.
Teacher pay raises also brought changes. Instead of $2,500 raises across the board, the Senate prefers a graduated scale of $3,000 to $6,000 depending on experience.
Now we assume the ball moves to the House side. Will the House hear the Senate education bills which include teacher raises (basically like the amendment to the House legislation), programs to try and get more people interested in teaching, funding, changes to the charter school board and several other ideas?
We expect the House will eventually hear the bills and make some sort of decision - regardless of ultimatums. Because, as everyone should know, compromise is essential to the governing process.
Bills don’t sail through two branches of the legislature without amendments. It doesn’t work that way at the national level, the state level, or really even the local level.
The finished product?
Expect some kind of teacher pay raise, some type of tax credits to attend private schools and some increase in overall education funding.
The state right now can afford to do all of those things and they should come to fruition over the next couple of months.
