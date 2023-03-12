Enid News & Eagle
The decline in education program enrollment in Oklahoma and across the country continues to be fueled by concerns about working conditions as well as the financial rewards of teaching.
A series of articles published in the News & Eagle last week examined the many facets of what is driving teachers to leave the classroom, and what we found out is that states all across the country are experiencing the same issues as Oklahoma.
What are those issues? Among some of the top ones are:
• Fewer college students going into the education field.
• High teacher turnover post-pandemic due to a variety of factors.
• Low pay and/or lack of regular pay raises for teachers.
• Cultural divisions along the lines of partisan politics that have become an increasing force in the education environment.
In Georgia, a 2022 survey of 4,600 educators by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators found that approximately 75% say curriculum decisions should be made at the local level, not by state or federal governments. Whereas school curriculum decisions in the country were primarily made at the local level, now the state and federal governments are getting more involved in these decisions based on culture wars and party politics.
We know what many of the issues are. What we need to figure out as a society is whether we value public education enough to make the hard decisions to fix some of these concerns — or, if, as many state legislatures are working toward, are we going to abdicate the responsibility to private education?
Giving more taxpayer funds to private schools is not going to make public education better. Education should not be considered a business where profit and competition is king. It should be the goal of all states and the federal government to provide the resources needed for all children to receive a quality education.
There are a few things that can be done as a start to improve the situation and get more teachers back into the classroom.
• Teachers must be paid competitively. Some states have done a better job at this than others, but in Oklahoma’s case, our teachers need to be paid competitively with states around us, primarily Texas and Colorado.
• Incentive pay. Some may call it merit pay, which can be problematic in a large institutionalized organization such as education; however, there is nothing wrong with incentive pay for teachers to seek extra certification or higher credentials. Programs that are in place have had a good deal of success.
• Take the politics — all of the politics — out of the classroom. Many legislatures, including Oklahoma, have taken to passing laws to regulate curriculum based on partisan issues. Just as these laws may seem to address what some consider a left-leaning approach to education, heading far-right isn’t the answer either.
• Lawmakers need to listen to teachers. They need to work more closely with teachers, parents and administrators on freeing the classroom from culture war issues that are being hyper-politicized. Instead of emotional decisions being made, there needs to be more focus on constructive, common-sense solutions to the divides.
Most educators have been successful in the past in balancing parental and community priorities within the curriculum environment. We need to find our way back to that balance, and we need to do it soon before public education is irreparably damaged to a point where it will take years to recover. We’re getting too close as it is.
Tahlequah Daily Press
Measures to help with child care essential
If Oklahoma is going to be a pro-life state, we have to remove not just the emotional and social hurdles parents face when raising their children, but the financial ones as well.
Plenty of curmudgeons grumble about families getting “welfare,” and their tiresome and cruel mantra is, “Get a job!” But it’s impossible to get a job if it doesn’t pay enough for the parent to afford child care. And while jobs may be plentiful these days, the wages of most make the cost of child care prohibitive - especially if more than one child is involved.
House Bills 2451 and 2452 aim to ease the burden on families, and it’s about time some of these short-sighted legislators - who pull in more than enough to pay babysitters and even nannies, on the taxpayer backs - saw fit to provide help. Here’s what Rep. Suzanne Schreiber, D-Tulsa, had to say about the matter: “Addressing these issues will ensure the growth and sustainability of this important sector of Oklahoma’s economy, while at the same time send a message to Oklahoma families that we are working for common-sense solutions to the real problems they face staying in the workforce.” The companion bill purports to streamline regulations on child care facility licenses, which Republicans - and some Democrats - agree are prohibitive. That’s why this bill should enjoy strong bipartisan support.
For too long, single mothers and low-income families have been marginalized. Many want to work, but when they have to pay more for child care than they bring in on their paychecks, it doesn’t make sense. There’s no rational reason not to move these measures forward. Life has to matter not just in the womb, but for the children who come thereafter. This, along with a proper education, is one of the best ways to ensure success for these families.
