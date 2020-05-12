The idea behind charging people to visit many Oklahoma State Parks, like Boiling Springs, is reportedly to provide funds to make sure the parks are maintained at a quality level.
That’s all well and good, but it is going to be a tough one to sell at many parks. Charging $10 for a vehicle pass to Boiling Springs State Park is more likely to decrease instead of increase traffic.
Are people going to be willing to pay $10 to fish at Shaul Lake? Or $10 to hit one of the hiking trails or have the family out for a picnic? Use the playgrounds?
With all due respect to the state tourism department, you can do all of those things at Crystal Beach Park without paying 10 bucks to park somewhere. There are plenty of picnic areas and playgrounds as well as fishing opportunities. You can also go to Experiment Lake on the west side of town or to Fort Supply Lake.
Or you can go on the George Goetzinger Walking Trail, where you will often see a few deer or turkeys hanging out on the USDA research grounds.
What exactly will be the incentive to pay to visit Boiling Springs State Park? Golf? That’s not really part of the equation since the course is city owned.
Day passes are not necessarily a horrible idea, but the price is going to be a bit much for many potential visitors, especially now with the economy hitting the skids.
State officials might want to consider holding off on this program (set to start in June sometime) or starting at a much lower rate.
