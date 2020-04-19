Most of us remember April 19, 1995 when the bombing of the Murrah Federal Building changed Oklahoma City and our entire state.
The truck bomb killed 168 people and injured nearly 700 more. Former Army soldier Timothy McVeigh and co-conspirator Terry Nichols were eventually convicted. McVeigh was executed in 2001 and Nichols was sentenced to life in prison.
This Sunday marks the 25th anniversary and while the current pandemic has canceled a planned memorial ceremony, the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum is offering a video that will air online and on television and will include reading the names of those killed followed by 168 seconds of silence.
The bombing happened in Oklahoma City but was felt by the entire state. Everyone seemed to be connected in some fashion to someone affected by the bombing.
Groups from across Oklahoma provided support to their capitol city during that time.
The Oklahoma Standard of service, honor and kindness grew out of the bombing and is highlighted even today in Oklahomans helping their neighbors and fellow communities.
The story of the bombing and aftermath is told at the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum and every visit to the memorial site is an emotional one.
Oklahoma City has bounced back in a big way from April 19, 1995. Our state, too, recovered.
But on the anniversary each year, we remember those who were lost, those who survived, those first responders who saved other lives and ordinary Oklahomans who pitched in to help in any way they could.
