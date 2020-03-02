Earlier this week, Enid city officials held a town hall style meeting to give residents a chance to voice their issues/concerns about the community.
According to reports, the meeting went well, with some contentious issues at times, but overall it allowed residents to learn a little more about services and some new ideas.
One person in attendance felt the meeting "was very productive."
The information brings this thought.
Why not do something similar in Woodward?
One of the common criticisms of government is citizens complaining their voices are not heard.
A town hall style meeting would help overcome that criticism.
There are plenty of places in town where that style of public meeting could be held - city commission chambers, conference center, event center, pioneer room, even High Plains Technology Center.
We would encourage city officials or commissioners to consider setting up a town hall meeting on occasion.
It would help them and the citizens they serve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.