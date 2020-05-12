There does seem to be a disconnect between Gov. Stitt and legislative leaders in Oklahoma despite the fact that they are all Republicans.
The governor wasn’t part of the rollout of the state budget agreement this year and as of Friday evening had not indicated if he would sign the $7.7 billion measure. Last report, he was still studying the budget.
With that, the budget passed by large, likely veto proof measures, so we’re not exactly sure what the governor is studying.
Probably he disagrees with some things in the measure and there are things he would like to see changed. We expect some of the legislators who voted for the measure can find aspects they disagree with as well.
Obviously, all of the Democrats in the legislature had issues as they voted against the deal.
Any budget where you start out in a $1.3 or $1.4 billion hole isn’t going to please everyone.
By using savings, cutting one-time spending and redirecting some funds, cuts for the most part were limited to 4 percent and education cuts of 2.5 percent may be covered by federal funds, according to the legislative leaders.
Hopefully that will turn out to be the case.
Regardless of any disagreements he may have, the governor needs to sign the budget measure so this legislative session can wind down and finish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.