With all the pandemic news and worry, a key moment passed under the radar on Friday.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued the order placing State Question 802 on the June 30 state primary ballot.
SQ 802 is the Medicaid expansion question arising from a petition drive that was certified in January with more than 313,000 signatures - well over the 178,000 needed. It also withstood a legal challenge.
Passage of the question would expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Supporters say for every $1 spent by the state to expand Medicaid, the federal government would and $9. They also say it would expand coverage for nearly 200,000 Oklahomans - individuals making under $17,000 a year and adults in a family of four making less than $35,500 annually.
The Governor and many in the legislature are against the state question.
Gov. Stitt, though, is pushing an alternative he dalls Sooner Care 20 that would expand Medicaid through a block grant and include premiums and work requirements. It would also cap the amount of federal money returning to the state.
While a plan has been submitted and the health care authority is working on a waiver application, not much is known about negotiations with the legislature, with most members working remotely and not at the capitol due to COVID-19. There is not an agreement in place on the governor’s plan.
Now, what are the prospects of State Question 802 being passed by voters?
The pandemic combined with falling oil and cattle prices are all factors to consider.
Cost of Medicaid expansion under the state question is estimated at around $150 million, but that was before layoffs and pay cuts from the pandemic crisis.
For a state that has already dipped into its savings accounts to fill some $400 million in this fiscal year that ends in June, that cost could be a bit daunting.
The status of the budget for 2020-2021 (the fiscal year starts in July 2020) is unknown as negotiations are continuing but there certainly will be holes to fill.
If the state question is approved, expansion would take effect by July 1, 2021, giving lawmakers some time to figure out how to fund the state’s share of the cost. Since the question is in the form of a constitutional amendment, the legislature will have to fund the measure. Funding isn’t addressed in the state question.
All of those are considerations voters should have as they cast a ballot on June 30.
There should be plenty of additional information out there as a robust campaign on both sides is likely.
If you want to have a say in this state question, keep in mind the deadline to register to vote in the June 30 primary is June 5.
