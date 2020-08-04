Safe driving is important at all times, but particular attention needs to be paid once school starts.
School zones with flashing lights have been pretty much idle since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state orders.
That’s about to change over the next several days so drives will need to start paying closer attention near schools. Watch for the signs and crossing guards in the morning and afternoons.
Woodward is scheduled to start on Aug. 13, but a few area schools open up a little earlier.
Two area schools actually open their doors this week.
Sharon-Mutual and Vici have teacher in-service going on leading up to the start of school on Aug. 6.
Next up will be Seiling, Laverne and Waynoka on Aug. 12.
Joining Woodward on Aug. 13 are Leedey, Arnett, Fargo-Gage, Shattuck, Fort Supply and Buffalo.
Mooreland starts on Aug. 14.
Freedom starts a few days later on Aug. 17.
Just keep in mind, school zones will be opening soon, so pay attention to the signs and signals. Also keep an eye out for the youngsters walking to school.
We don’t want a lot of people getting tickets and we certainly don’t want any accidents.
