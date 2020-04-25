One would think top state officials could get on the same page when it comes to key issues.
Or maybe not.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced an agreement with two tribes on a new gaming compact. That’s significant because the tribes involved - the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation - are two of the tribes that sued Stitt over whether or not compacts automatically renewed.
The compact would allow the tribes to establish casinos at three new locations and conduct sports betting and e-sports betting.
It all sounds good, except that Attorney General Mike Hunter says the new agreements aren’t legal or authorized by the state Tribal Gaming Act, even though the governor has the authority to negotiate compacts.
Hunter’s objection centers around sports betting, which he says is not a prescribed ‘covered game’ under the act.
Matthew Morgan with the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association also believes the governor doesn’t have the authority to legalize sportsbooks or authorize new gaming facilities.
The real question? Why didn’t the governor and attorney general, or at least someone in the attorney general’s office discuss this beforehand?
Maybe that would help avoid a situation where the governor makes a grand announcement and the attorney general almost immediately issues a challenge that could lead to more legal wrangling and more cost to the state in what is turning into a budget crisis already.
Just a thought.
