Woodward school district voters will be tasked with determining the fate of a proposed $5.75 million school bond issue on April 7.
A good opportunity to learn more about the bond issue and additional details is coming up on Wednesday at the Pioneer Room.
The school district is holding a community kickoff event to build support for the bond issue. The event starts at 5 p.m.
Whether you tentatively support the upcoming bond issue or not, this is a chance to learn more.
The general breakdown of the bond issue proposal is as follows:
High school and middle school auditoriums: $1 million
Middle school fine arts: $1 million
Home economics: $500,000
Technology and textbooks: $1.5 million
Safety and security: $250,000
Transportation: $500,000
Artificial turf: $1 million
More specifics hopefully will be available at this kickoff meeting.
In that vein, we would also urge the school district to schedule a couple more public events - town halls if you will - to get information out to voters or answer questions voters might have.
With 60 percent approval needed for passage of bond issues, visiting with as many people as possible over the next month is critical to building support.
The meeting on Wednesday will be a good first step in the process
