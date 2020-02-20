A little publicized bill passed through the Oklahoma State Senate last week and is on its way to the House for consideration.
Senate Bill 414 increases the statute of limitations on manslaughter to 10 years - the current statute is three years. The measure has the honor of being first passed by the Senate this session.
According to the author, as it stands now the statute of limitations for bogus checks is five years, embezzlement is seven years and income tax violations is five years - all longer than manslaughter.
The question that comes to mind? What took so long. This measure should pass easily and receive the governor's signature. Still, this bill really doesn't go far enough.
No statute of limitations exist on murder, nor should one exist for manslaughter. Both result in the loss of human life and sometimes the line between manslaughter and murder is blurred.
In short, manslaughter is an unlawful killing that doesn't include malice aforethought - intent to seriously harm or kill, or extreme reckless disregard for life.
That can be interpreted in any number of ways. It can mean a death resulting from reckless conduct, or one that happens in the commission of another crime, or involuntary manslaughter. Those, of course, can also be constructed as second degree murder depending on how the prosecutor sees things.
An example found might be of two people arguing near some stairs and one person is pushed, falls down the stairs and dies. It is arguably a criminal negligent act by the other party, but maybe not reckless enough to require a murder charge. It can be a tough decision for a prosecutor in filing the charge.
There is also the possibility of voluntary manslaughter or "heat of passion" crime when a person can be provoked and kill someone as a result. The classic example described is a husband or wife coming home to find their spouse in bed with someone else. A provocation resulting in a killing at that particular moment might be considered voluntary manslaughter and taken into consideration at sentencing. But if there is a "cooling off" period before a killing happens it turns into involuntary manslaughter, and if law enforcement finds some planning involved, maybe murder.
This, however, isn't about sentencing. It's about time allowed to file a charge.
In some cases, particularly those that turn cold, prosecutors need more time. It might take 10 to 20 or more years to eventually come up with the answers. Currently in Oklahoma, a possible manslaughter case with no charge after three years is, barring some different information, lost for good.
A diverse group of states like Idaho, Mississippi, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Wisconsin and a few more, have no statute of limitations on manslaughter.
Oklahoma should join that group, sooner rather than later.
