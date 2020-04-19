The field for the June 30 primary election in Oklahoma is fixed.
Barring any local issues or state questions, local Democrats pretty much get the election day off. The only decision for Democrats is to pick among four candidates to face off against powerful Republican Incumbent Jim Inhofe in November. There are four choices and the only one with any real name recognition is Abby Broyles, an attorney and former television news reporter.
Republicans, on the other hand, have all sorts of decision to make. Inhofe has three GOP challengers, though none are well-known.
There are some races close to home that local GOP voters have to decide.
Three in particular stand out and with no Democrat in the field, all three offices will be decided in June.
First, voters will have a choice for District 2 Woodward County Commissioner where Incumbent Randy Johnson will face off against challenger Clint White.
The other two are legislative seats that affect Woodward County in some fashion.
House District 58 is open with Mike Sanders exiting due to term limits. Mike Dobrinksi of Okeene and Adam Masters of Kingfisher both want the seat.
House District 61 is primarily in the Panhandle, but includes Fort Supply. Incumbent Kenton Patzkowsky of Balko, who is completing his first term, is challenged by Kenny Bob Tapp of Boise City.
If you are not already registered to vote and want to have a say in these elections, the last day to register for the primary is June 5. We recommend you do so. While it might not always seem that way, every election is important and everyone needs to participate. That’s the only way our system works properly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.