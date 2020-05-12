Dawnita Fogleman
There seems to be a little disagreement about whether or not “normal” will be the same after COVID-19 as it was before. Most people I’ve listened to think there will be a new normal to settle into.
Nothing is ever the same after something this drastic. Things after 9/11 are very different than life before. Each president seems to have instituted some sort of new normal with policy changes. Situations and circumstances change, whether on a worldwide, national, state or just a personal level.
Let’s face it, things do change constantly, whether we like it or not, whether we acknowledge it or not. Personally, changes are handled one of two ways, either gracefully gliding through or fighting it every step of the way.
I’d like to think of myself as embracing change, but the latter is probably more likely how I would be perceived. Especially when change is thrust upon us without our permission, it is hard to take and adjust to.
There are a few changes I’m hoping will stick after the pandemic has passed.
For one, I’d like to see more deregulation and less governmental red tape. Let people be responsible for what they buy or sell and from whom. If you want more people to buy locally, and more businesses to set up locally, make it easier for the American Dream family business to start up and thrive once again.
Let’s move away from big, unsustainable farming operations to smaller and more profitable farms. Let’s encourage small storefronts and local artisans through less taxes and regulations so they can make their wares more affordable for local consumers.
The other thing I’d like to see stick is an awareness and consideration of others when people aren’t feeling well. Up until this situation, schools and employers have been suspicious of anyone taking more than one or two sick days a year. There is a constant push for attendance. Maybe that’s not such a good thing? Last year’s flu bug is an excellent example. I saw a lot of frustration with those who had it passing through their families or who had complications or longer recoveries. They felt pressured to go back to work or send their children back to school before they were fully recovered, and maybe even still contagious.
Many have recognized more acutely how they themselves or someone they care about struggles with an “underlying health condition.” Now that it has been brought to public attention that those underlying conditions make recovery more of a struggle, will people be more careful?
Our family has one with an autoimmune issue, one with a heart issue and one with pretty bad asthma. We’ve been deliberately distancing ourselves from others, especially during cold and flu seasons for the past seven years. We’ve also been somewhere between “clean-freak” and “germaphobe” for longer than that.
Honestly, why on earth have public places not been sanitized more regularly long before now?
If the whole community becomes cleaner and more considerate, I won’t complain.
I’d also be thrilled to see more innovative entrepreneurs rise up in our area. We have a lot of very intelligent and talented individuals in Northwestern Oklahoma. I think its high time they step out. I also think it is past time locals see their worth and start supporting each other by not only buying locally, but by buying locally made and locally grown.
Instead of going online or to the nearest national store, we should be asking who we may know that can make it or is growing it. Maybe we should even ask around and meet some new people in our community. Who knows, rather than spending so much time in front of a screen, maybe we’ll actually get to know some of our neighbors and learn how to be truly social.
Dawnita Fogleman is a staff writer for the Woodward News
