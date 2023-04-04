This past week brought a couple of news bits that deserve more recognition.
First the Woodward Board of Education hired Rusty Puffinbarger, currently at Leedey, to become the next school superintendent in Woodward.
Congratulations to Mr. Puffinbarger and to the board of education for making a quality choice. We believe this will work out quite well for the district.
Mr. Puffinbarger is well thought of in all circles and we expect he will continue to be a force and advocate for public education and the Woodward School District.
We also congratulate outgoing Superintendent Kyle Reynolds for his dedication to education in Woodward as a teacher, administrator and finally for 9 years as superintendent.
We wish him well in future endeavors and believe he will continue to fight for public education in whatever capacity he takes up.
Second, we want to offer congratulations to Kevin Martin, the new Citizen of the Year in Woodward.
Martin, owner of the local McDonald’s, is involved in a number of worthwhile activities, including his support of Western Plains Youth and Family Services through various fundraisers.
Western Plans serves a wide area in helping to provide mental health services for kids in need.
*****
There is another important announcement coming up in a less than a week.
On April 10, the new Woodward Teacher of the Year will be revealed at the Woodward Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
There are four quality candidates, Kenni Fewin, Kari Boone, Jake Henderson and Moriah Graf.
You can’t go wrong with any of those choices. They are among the best of the best in Woodward education.
We hope to see you at chamber luncheon, which starts around 11:45 a.m.
