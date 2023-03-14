Everyone have their NCAA Tournament brackets ready?
This is the time millions of folks put brackets together for contests for their own enjoyment.
Some, though not yours truly, are more successful than others.
Your friendly neighborhood editor has joined the fray this year with a bracket sure to be busted probably by the end of Thursday afternoon.
Or, maybe not.
Here are one person’s game by game selections (the Tuesday night games are non-factors because play in winners rarely go far so this projection didn’t go with them.
South regional
Alabama over A&M Corpus Christi or Southeast Missouri, West Virginia over Maryland, SDSU over Charleston, Virginia over Furman, Creighton over North Carolina State, Baylor over UCSB, Utah State over Missouri, Arizona over Princeton.
West Virginia over Alabama (maybe some conference bias here), Virginia over SDSU, Baylor over Creighton, Arizona over Utah State
Virginia over West Virginia, Arizona over Baylor
Arizona over Virginia
East Regional
Purdue over Texas Southern/FDU, Memphis over Florida Atlantice, ORU over Duke, Tennessee over Louisiana, Providence over Kentucky, Kansas State over Montana State, Michigan State over USC, Marquette over Vermont
Purdue over Memphis, Tennessee over ORU, Kansas State over Providence, Marquette over Michigan State
Purdue over Tennessee, Kansas State over Marquett
Purdue over Kansas State
Midwest Regional
Houston over Northern Kentucky, Iowa over Auburn, Drake over Miami, Fla., Indiana over Kent State, Iowa State over Mississippi State/Pitt, Xavier over Kennesaw State, Penn State over Texas A&M, Texas over Coalgate
Houston over Iowa, Drake over Indiana, Xavier over Iowa State, Texas over Penn State
Houston over Drake, Texas over Xavier
Texas over Houston
West Regional
Kansas over Howard, Illinois over Arkansas, VCU over St. Mary’s, UConn over Iona, TCU over ASU/Nevada, Gonzaga over Grand Canyon, Northwestern over Boise State, UCLA over NC Asheville
Kansas over Illinois, UConn over VCU, TCU over Gonzaga, UCLA over Northwestern
UConn over Kansas, TCU over UCLA
TCU over UCLA
Final Four
Purdue over Arizona, Texas over TCU
Championship game
Texas (arrgh!!!!) over Purdue
OK, it may be a little Big 12 Conference heavy on the bias, but if the Big 12 is actually the toughest conference in the nation, then this is the time to prove it.
Anyway, don’t take any of these predictions to the bank please, no study or analytics went into this.
How did your friendly neighborhood editor go about this?
Simple, find bracket, print bracket, start flipping coins and fill out bracket. Takes no time at all.
Johnny McMahan is managing editor of the Woodward News
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.