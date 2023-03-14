Question of the day?
Should Oklahoma State have been selected for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?
Probably, but you can easily take a position either way.
If the Big 12 was indeed the toughest conference in the country, then it probably should have received eight bids and the last one would have been Oklahoma State.
At the same time, if the Cowboys had performed a little better in their non-conference games (losses to Southern Illinois and Central Florida in particular), they could have taken the decision out of the committee’s hands.
There are probably some other games during the season that could have changed the outcome.
The last few bids are typically coin flips anyway, and if possible you want to avoid being in that situation.
On top of it all, the Cowboys got the No. 1 overall seed for the NIT but will have to play on the road at Youngstown State on Wednesday because most of the sports staff is working to put on the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Tulsa were Oklahoma State is the host.
Talk about not being able to catch a break.
*****
The State of Oklahoma flag will be carried into the NCAA Tourney on the men’s side by Oral Roberts University.
Oral Roberts had a huge year in a not-so-great conference, thus a 12-seed. ORU does have an electric player in Max Abmas and a 30-4 record can’t be overlooked. Plus ORU was in the Sweet 16 not so long ago.
In the tournament, ORU gets to play Duke, one of the bluest of blue bloods in basketball.
Upset special, anyone?
*****
In the women’s tournament, the state will have two representatives.
Oklahoma is a five seed in South Carolina’s regional while Oklahoma State is an eight seed in the regional where Indiana is the No. 1 seed.
Both teams have turned in big years with OU winning 26 games and OSU 21.
Their tournament chances? Both teams have a pretty good opportunity in the first round but to advance any farther will have to win a true road game, OU likely against UCLA and OSU likely against Indiana.
Nothing’s impossible, but the odds of either team making the round of 16 are pretty long.
*****
Time to stop and brag on your friendly neighborhood editor’s alma mater.
The University of Central Oklahoma returned to its rightful place atop the NCAA Division II wrestling world by winning the national championship over the weekend.
The Bronchos pretty much ran away with the meet, collecting nine All-America honors and two individual champions.
They came into the tournament ranked No. 1 and this time finished the job. Last season they were ranked No. 1 but finished second in the tournament.
This was UCO’s first national title since 2007 and their eighth in Division II. The Bronchos also have eight team titles from the NAIA days.
*****
Tulsa will be the center of the wrestling universe later this week as the BOK Center is the site of the NCAA National championships.
Oklahoma State is the host but not expected to challenge for the team championship. The Cowboys are led by national runneurp Daton Fix who hopes to finally break through and win the 133-pound championship.
There are some other areas where the Cowboys could score points, but probably not enough to really affect the team race.
Oklahoma has eight qualifiers but isn’t expected to make much of a dent.
Penn State is the big favorite to win another title and the closest possible challenger is Iowa, though it will take some upsets to make this race close.
Big 10 schools in truth are likely to dominate most of the meet. The Big 10 has five teams ranked in the top 10, including the top three teams.
*****
At the high school level, it’s spring break in Oklahoma but not all activities have stopped.
The Woodward baseball team is in the midst of a District home and home with Weatherford this week and on Friday is scheduled to face Meeker at Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, home of the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
Several area teams also have a game or two scheduled during the week and more are making trips to weekend festivals.
Laverne and Mooreland, for instance, are playing in a festival at Pioneer and Leedey is in the Union City festival. Vici is going to a festival in Edmond.
A couple of softball teams will also be in action during the break. Arnett, Vici and Leedey are among the teams in Hobart this week. Leedey is also in the Dale Festival.
