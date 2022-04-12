We’re at the midway point of the legislative session. The House has passed 381 bills and joint resolutions to the state Senate for consideration, and we’ve received 327 legislative measures from that chamber. This week will be filled with committee meetings to begin hearing those measures.
Last week, the Oversight Committee for the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) met to review the office’s latest report – an examination of revenues, expenditures and asset valuation for the Oklahoma state park system under the Department of Tourism and Recreation. LOFT looked into contracts to remodel and operate restaurants in our parks as well as at impacts from a recent bond package. I was concerned with Tourism’s request for an additional $19.3 million on top of the $50 million approved for maintenance costs through prior legislation. I and other lawmakers will be looking into this report thoroughly over the next few weeks to ensure we are managing state assets properly. People enjoy our parks, and we want to make them great places to visit with plenty of amenities, but we also have to be wise stewards of taxpayer dollars.
I had the pleasure last week of welcoming my son, Dr. Timothy R. Newton, as the Doctor of the Day in the House on March 28. Dr. Newton from Cherokee is the director of clinical services at the Great Salt Plains Health Clinic, which has clinics in Alfalfa, Dewey, Garfield and Grant counties. He also sees patients full time at the Cherokee Clinic. He’s recently been instrumental in reestablishing a rural family practice residency at the Great Salt Plains Health Clinic in Enid, which is something sorely needed to train doctors to serve our rural communities. The first residents are expected to begin residency in 2023 or 2024. Dr. Newton is a graduate of the University of Central Oklahoma and the Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He’s married to Michelle, an assistant district attorney in Alfalfa County. They have five children. It was a blessing to be able to welcome my son to the House and get to recognize him for his accomplishments.
I also was honored recently to receive one of the first ever Guardian of History Awards by the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). Sen. Darcy Jech from Kingfisher was the other recipient. This new annual award recognizes elected officials who provide outstanding support of OHS’s mission to collect, preserve, and share Oklahoma’s unique and fascinating history. As always, please do not hesitate to contact me. You may reach me by email at carl.newton@okhouse.gov, or phone me at 405-557-7339. God Bless you and the State of Oklahoma.
Carl Newton, a Republican, serves District 58 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Alfalfa, Major and Woods counties and part of Woodward County.
