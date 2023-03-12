March 2 was the deadline for House bills to be advanced out of committee in order to stay active this legislative session. Legislation that passed is now eligible to be considered on the House floor.
Several of my bills passed committee this past week. These include:
House Bill 1969 would allow retired police officers to go to work in communities with a population of 4,500 or less and still draw their state pensions while earning salaries. This would be a big help to some of our smaller communities as our state and many others are experiencing a shortage of police and other law enforcement officers.
House Bill 1977 would make broadband internet more accessible to individuals across the state by allowing service providers to attach equipment to Oklahoma Department of Transportation bridges. This would save hundreds of thousands of dollars eliminating the need for fiber to be laid under rivers.
House Bill 1966 would allow commercial pesticide sprayers to spray their own yards without additional licensing requirements.
Another bill that passed the House this past week would prohibit gender transition services for minors. House Bill 2177 prohibits health care professionals from providing, attempting to provide or providing a referral for puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender reassignment surgeries for minors.
The bill allows exceptions for minors with a medically verifiable disorder. It prohibits insurance coverage for gender transition services performed within the state on any minor or adult.
The authors of this bill rightly pointed out that these hormone inhibitors and irreversible surgical procedures can lead to serious physical problems including things such as pseudotumor cerebri, which could cause someone to lose vision. Even countries that initially were very supportive of these procedures are now discovering the damages being done to young bodies and in many instances are issuing similar prohibitions to the one passed in the House.
We can be compassionate, but we must be wise and protect people who may not yet be of an age to realize the full consequence of their actions.
With the committee deadline now past, we will hear many more bills on the House floor over the next few weeks. March 23 is the deadline for bills to be advanced out of their chamber of origin.
You may reach me by email at carl.newton@okhouse.gov, or phone me at 405-557-7339.
Carl Newton, a Republican, serves District 58 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Alfalfa, Major and Woods counties and parts of Garfield and Woodward counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.