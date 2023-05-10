Now that we’re in the final month of the legislative session, I and other lawmakers are focused almost totally on the state budget. Most of the policy bills have generally found their destination, which helps to clarify the financial needs of the State. As chair of the Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee on Natural Resources, I am working with the 11 agencies under my committee’s purview to review budget requests. Over the next two weeks, each subcommittee chair will be finalizing budgets with an eye toward filling all holes as needed.
One area of particular importance is funding for the Oklahoma Water Resources Board as we work on better regulations for water use and to increase the number of inspectors throughout the state. We’re also working closely with the Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry to ensure the safety of our food supply chain alongside other needs. The Department of Commerce is continuing to improve the business environment in Oklahoma.
Many agencies are asking for pay raises for their employees to help them keep these skilled and trained state workers who could often make more in private industry positions. We’re considering each request on its merit and needs..
I’ve also been working with the new director at the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department as she’s explained priorities and areas of critical need to protect and serve those who visit our state parks. I’m excited about the new restaurants coming to six state parks, including Roman Nose in our area. La Ratatouille LLC is expected to be open by Memorial Day weekend. I can’t wait to see what all they will have to offer, and I wish the company well on this new venture.
The House and Senate, meanwhile, are working to finalize education funding. The House last week passed House Bill 1934, which contained Senate amendments creating their version of the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act. This will give parents who want educational options other than public schools varying amounts of tax credits based on the family’s income level. While we passed this bill, we are holding it from going to the governor’s desk until we have an agreement with the Senate that includes increased funding for our rural public schools. Both chambers agree that more money for public schools overall is needed, including funding for teacher pay raises, but the increased dollars for rural schools is a hang-up for the Senate. It’s a must for the House. The House made concessions to the Senate in moving the tax credit bill forward, now we’re hoping they come back to the negotiating table to finish this out.
You may reach me by email at carl.newton@okhouse.gov, or phone me at 405-557-7339.
Carl Newton, a Republican, serves District 58 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Alfalfa, Major and Woods counties and parts of Garfield and Woodward counties.
