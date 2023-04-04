I had one final bill pass out of the House last week before our third-reading deadline for legislation to advance from its chamber of origin.
House Bill 1967 would allow counties to levy up to a 1% sales tax to fund emergency medical service only after a majority of the voters of the county approve the increase in a special election called by county commissioners.
Lots of counties are trying to maintain EMS to help residents during times of emergency. Updating equipment in this present inflationary environment, however, is quite the burden. This bill would simply let our counties add up to a one-cent tax if the majority of their residents approve.
This was the final House bill this session that I needed to move to the Senate before deadline. All my other bills have already been introduced in that chamber and await committee assignment. Next, we’ll begin hearing Senate bills in House committees before they come to the floor for a vote. I have nine Senate Bills I will be carrying on the House side of the Legislature. So, I will be busy with a whole new set of bills and issues. I will talk about those as they progress though the House. I will still be monitoring my House Bills and working with the Senate authors to help them secure approval in the Senate.
In total, the House passed 477 bills and joint resolutions to the Senate and will consider 400 measures from that chamber. Two Senate bills have already been signed into law by the governor this year.
Also last week, the House passed several bills that would cut taxes.
House Bill 1954 would reduce the personal income tax rate for all tax brackets by .5%. The top marginal rate would be 4.25% compared to the current 4.75%.
House Bill 1955 would eliminate the state’s 4.5% sales tax on groceries. Existing county and municipal taxes on groceries would remain.
There are times when voters might wish to increase a tax to provide a specific service, such as emergency services as I’ve detailed above. But overall, we want to lessen the tax burden as much as possible. This is proven to better stimulate the economy and provide for relief from inflation. We’re ever mindful of the balance, however, of providing necessary services such as education, transportation, public safety, health and mental health care and more.
We also considered several election bills last week. Among those was House Bill 2504, which would create the “Federal Election Communications Transparency Act of 2023.” This would ensure the governor and state Legislature are aware of all communications made or provided to agencies and entities responsible for overseeing elections so that the state can respond as needed.
As always, if I can help in any way, please do not hesitate to contact me. You may reach me by email at carl.newton@okhouse.gov, or phone me at 405-557-7339. God Bless you and the State of Oklahoma.
Carl Newton, a Republican, serves District 58 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Alfalfa, Major and Woods counties and parts of Garfield and Woodward counties.
