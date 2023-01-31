Expect to see quite a few folks coming to town over the next month.
February is a fun time with several major events from livestock shows to basketball.
Actually, the event center and fairgrounds has been quite busy with stock shows through January, including the just completed Southwest Regional swine show.
The schedule doesn’t lighten up all that much.
The Woodward County Livestock Show is Feb. 5-6 at the fairgrounds featuring livestock and exhibitors throughout the county - both 4H and FFA.
That will lead into the biggest stock show in the area each year.
The 89th Woodward District Livestock Show runs from Feb. 17-28 and will feature exhibitors from 10 counties, showing around 1,000 head of livestock - goats, sheep, hogs and cattle.
The show also includes a growing ag mechanics division that is featured on the first Saturday (Feb. 18).
Each year the show ends with a premium auction, arguably the largest in the state outside of the Oklahoma Youth Expo. Over $500,000 was raised for youngsters during last year’s auction.
But the month includes more than livestock shows.
On Feb. 23-25, Woodward will once again host the Class B Area basketball tournament.
This year the area stretches from the far reaches of the Oklahoma Panhandle east to the Medford area and southeast to central Oklahoma, opening up a possibility of visitors from a good cross-section of the state.
Boomer Fieldhouse will certainly see some of its largest crowds of the season as teams try to qualify for the state basketball tournament.
Can you see why this is one fun time for the Chamber of Commerce and area businesses?
Plus, all this is a chance to show off the community to folks who maybe haven’t spent much time here in the past.
Then, not to be outdone, the first weekend of March includes a regional powerlifting meet at the event center that includes schools from across western and central Oklahoma.
Let’s put our best foot forward for these events. Maybe some of the visitors will come back for extended stays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.