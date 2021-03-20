This past Thursday, we hit the March 11 deadline for the full Senate to vote on bills that were originally introduced in this chamber and that survived the committee process. In this final week of floor votes on Senate measures, we voted on just over 250 bills, working long days and well into the evenings. But when all was said and done, we passed a lot of good legislation that will benefit hard working Oklahomans right here in Senate District 27.
Some of you may remember what dire straits Oklahoma was in back in 2017 when low energy prices impacted our economy and state revenues. Among the measures to close the budget gap that year was a bill removing 1.25% of a sales tax exemption on motor vehicles and trailers. It was never intended to be permanent, and the goal was to repeal that change as soon as possible. This week, the full Senate joined together to reinstate the full sales tax exemption, fulfilling that promise to our citizens.
Since I first came to the Oklahoma Legislature, I have worked to pass measures that protect and strengthen the Second Amendment rights of our citizens. We’ve now passed legislation I co-authored to further protect those rights. The Second Amendment Sanctuary State Act would preempt any legislation by any agency or political subdivision of the state to infringe on the Second Amendment rights of our citizens.
The full Senate also approved my bill ensuring the rights of Oklahomans to transport loaded, chambered long guns in their vehicles.
The full Senate also joined me in supporting legislation I authored that ensures teens who are age 15, 16 or 17, who are charged with first-degree rape, will be tried as an adult. This is same thing we do for teens that age accused of first degree murder.
I believe farmers, ranchers and others should be able to protect their land, livestock and other animals they own from coyotes. The full Senate joined in passing my legislation to enable Oklahomans to eradicate these dangerous animals without a permit and with the use of thermal scopes and spotlights at night, as long as the individual hunting them has the permission of the landowner.
I also received full Senate approval on my bill to require the appointment of the Secretary of the Commissioners of the Land Office to be subject to the advice and consent of the Senate. There are many offices throughout state government that require such input from the Senate. The CLO manages 750,000 surface acres and 1.1 million mineral acres, along with $2.2 billion in permanent trust investments, distributing $127 million for public schools in Fiscal Year 2020 alone. Given the vast holdings they oversee and funding they produce, I believe this additional input in the selection process is very appropriate.
All of these bills now cross over to the House of Representatives for further consideration. I hope they will work quickly to join us in approving these measures and getting them to the governor for his signature.
It is my honor to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. You can reach me by calling 405-521-5626 or emailing Casey.Murdock@oksenate.gov.
Casey Murdock represents District 27 in the Oklahoma State Senate. The district includes Beaver, Cimarron, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major, Texas, Woods, Woodward Counties
