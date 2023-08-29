The video and screenshots were chilling.
Football players running off the field to get away from a threat. Others going to their stomach on the field to try and stay safe.
Fans scrambling to get out of the stands to find safety.
This was not a movie scene, not something from another country.
This was real and in Oklahoma.
On Friday night, an apparent argument between two people escalated into gun violence at Choctaw during a football game between Choctaw and Del City.
The result – a 16-year-old died from a gunshot wound. A man was shot in the chest and is in ICU. A girl was shot in the thigh. Others were injured scrambling to get away.
This didn’t happen on the mean streets of the big city.
This happened at a high school football game – one with several police officers on hand for security.
Meanwhile, in Tulsa a person started waving a gun around at another high school game.
One week into the season and already two gun incidents, one leading to death and injuries.
How does this happen? Have we fallen to the point where you’re not even safe going to a high school football game, something thousands of us do on a weekly basis?
While these incidents were in metro areas, it doesn’t mean something similar can’t happen in other parts of the state. Oklahoma.
It can happen anywhere.
This should have officials in every school district reviewing and rethinking their safety procedures.
The usual releases come out asking for prayers and promising investigations.
“Violence will not be tolerated in Oklahoma,” says a news release from Gov. Kevin Stitt.
That’s all well and good, but the question is how to prevent these types of incidents from happening.
What are the choices?
Metal detectors at the entrance of every football stadium and basketball gym in Oklahoma?
Even more police offices patrolling inside the stadium and outside in the parking lots?
Playing games in the afternoon to avoid violence that seems to happen more often at night?
Limiting the number of fans who can attend, or playing the games in empty stadiums?
Some of those ideas may seem a bit harsh or unreasonable, but they shouldn’t be dismissed out of hand.
Do you have other ideas to ensure safety for everyone at the games? If incidents like the ones in Choctaw and Tulsa continue to happen, some changes are going to be necessary, like them or not.
