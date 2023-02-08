Gentner Drummond isn’t exactly easing into the role of Oklahoma’s Attorney General.
In fact, he’s kind of going in guns a blazin’ with big announcements just about every day.
And for the most part they seem to make good sense as he takes back cases that the office should have been handling from the beginning.
The latest move was to dismiss the state’s lawsuit against Class Wallet over misspent federal relief funds. Drummond believes the problem lies with “state actors,” thus that will be the direction of the investigation.
“This matter is far from concluded,” Drummond said. “My office will continue engaging with various state and federal agencies to investigate this egregious misuse of tax dollars.”
The decision drew the ire of the governor and probably others, but are not state officials ultimately responsible for oversight? And in this case oversight seems to be lacking.
We’ll see where this all leads, but at least it appears there will be a real investigation.
Drummond’s office will also work with the OSBI in the probe of potential wrongdoing involving the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation and Swadley’s Bar-B-Q, something the previous appointed attorney general had basically passed on.
Another case the AG’s office is taking on involves the prosecution of Epic Charter School’s two founders and their former chief financial officer.
Those cases all involve millions in taxpayer funds and if there was fraud and other crimes, then those responsible should be held accountable.
We think those decisions by attorney general are good ones and he’s taking cases that should have been with that office from the beginning.
Those are all moves showing an independent streak any attorney general should have and it is a good reason the office is elected rather than appointed.
