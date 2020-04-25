By Rep. Carl Newton
It’s been a difficult month having to miss many of the normal gatherings that are part of our lives here in Northwest Oklahoma, including church and chamber gatherings. I’m thankful, however, that we’ve seen fewer cases of COVID-19 than many areas of the state.
Last week, I took part in a conference call with Gov. Stitt. As many may know, the anticipated peak for COVID-19 in Oklahoma has been moved back to April 30. The number of cases has been considerably less than was first projected. The projection now is for about 4,000 hospital beds to be needed in the state. That is 1/10 the number projected earlier. Remember, if you have concerns about COVID, you can call your county Health Department or just simply dial 211 and get information on getting tested. I would still recommend social distancing and for those most vulnerable to stay home; 67% of the deaths associated with the virus had underlying health conditions. The average age of those passing away with the virus is 73.3 years of age. The average age of those requiring hospitalization is 65 years of age.
On another note, I would like to strongly encourage all residents of the state to complete their Census information. There are multiple ways to respond to the census.
Fill out the form that was mailed to you and return it in the envelope provided.
Call the census bureau between 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. at 844-330-2020. (Spanish 844-468-2020)
Go to the census website www.census.gov and complete the form online. It takes less than 10 minutes.
Completing the census is very important so that we have an accurate count on those in our area. You do not have to be a citizen of the U.S. to register. This affects federal funding for our area, as well as our state and helps pay for things such as roads and bridges, schools, health clinics, fire departments and more. For every person not counted, we lose about $17,000 over a 10-year period.
Lawmakers, meanwhile are actively working on the state budget for Fiscal Year 2021, which starts July 1. We will have to have it finalized before the end of May.
I expect many of the policy bills to be shelved this year and be readdressed next year. This will totally depend on how much time we are able to be at the Capitol. Even though we are not at the Capitol at the present time, we are continuing to have meetings via the internet and other remote sources. I also am continually trying to respond to your questions and concerns.
Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions. You may reach me by email at carl.newton@okhouse.gov, or phone me at 405-557-7339. Please continue to pray for our State and nation in this time of crisis. May God Bless you and the State of Oklahoma.
By Sen. Casey Murdock
I was very pleased to hear reports last week from the White House and the governor’s office that our leaders are looking at various plans for re-opening our economy. They are formulating these plans utilizing reliable information from health officials, with safety being a top priority, and with the shared understanding that our businesses need to be able to open, and people need to be able to get back to work.
Again, what happens in the next couple of weeks depends greatly on testing and the data collected. If all goes well, we should expect to see more detailed plans of a phased-in approach to opening back up our economy and our communities. I fully support moving forward with these plans. A prolonged economic shutdown is simply not sustainable for individuals, families, businesses, communities, our state or the nation.
Here in Oklahoma, the governor extended the Safer at Home order for those 65 and older or with underlying health conditions to continue to remain at home through May 6, but he lifted certain elective surgery restrictions that were supposed to run through April 30, modifying that date to April 24. This was a positive development.
I do want to remind those of you with chronic health conditions, such as high blood pressure and other heart diseases, diabetes, lung illnesses and other ongoing illnesses to please continue to work with your health care provider to manage these conditions. Please stay in contact with your doctor or other providers—they may be able to treat you via telemedicine, or have special procedures in place to help prevent exposure for office visits, but it is critical for you to continue your medical treatments so that you don’t end up in the hospital. If you have older or chronically ill friends or relatives, please urge them to continue to follow up on their routine medicines and treatments.
Another thing we all need to stay on top of is the 2020 U.S. Census. As of this past weekend, Oklahoma was ranked 42nd in the nation. The national average response rate was 50.5%. Oklahoma’s response rate was 45.5%.
Here’s the breakdown by counties in Senate District 27:
Beaver County, 15.7%
Cimarron County, 8.9%
Dewey County, 18.6%
Ellis County, 23.0%
Harper County, 17.3%
Major County, 43.2%
Texas County, 29.7%
Woods County, 44.3%
Woodward County, 41.3%
Remember, the federal government distributes billions of dollars for hospitals, schools, roads and more based on the population as determined by the census—that’s why your participation is so important. If you and your family aren’t counted, we miss out on important funding that we cannot afford to lose, and you won’t have another opportunity to be counted for another ten years.
You can respond by mail, over the phone by calling 1-844-330-2020, or online at 2020census.gov. Please, let’s all do our part to make sure Oklahoma gets a full count this year.
It is my honor to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. You can reach me by calling 405-521-5626 or emailing Casey.Murdock@oksenate.gov.
