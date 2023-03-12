It will be an interesting spring in the Oklahoma legislature as negotiations pick up with the House, Senate, Governor and other education interests try to find some common ground between competing plans.
Sen. Adam Pugh has a plan in the $400 million range with goals of recruiting more qualified teachers to Oklahoma classrooms, retaining teachers already in the classroom, rewarding high performing teachers and reforming the way dollars are spent on public education.
He wants to create an Oklahoma Teachers Corps and create a multi-state teacher licensure compact, among other ideas.
The plan also calls for a teacher pay raise, moving starting teachers to $40,000 and raises for teachers ranging from $3,000 to $6,000 depending on years in the classroom.
The House of Representatives unveiled its own plan last week, an $800 million dollar package that provides $2,500 raise for all teachers and create a tax credit for parents whose children attend private school or those who home school.
The plan by Speaker Charles McCall calls for $300 million to boost per-pupil funding and also has a focus on rural schools.
This pretty much follows McCall’s plan for legislation that he believes would “work everywhere in the state.”
Both plans pretty much ignore the calls from the governor and education superintendent for school vouchers that would in essence provide tax money directly to parents who send kids to private schools. We’re not sure how that’s going to go over in the executive branch.
They also ignore the merit pay proposal put forth by newly-elected Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters. He does, however, propose $100 million to boost reading in kindergarten through third grades - that should have some support.
We expect education officials will find something to like and dislike about all the plans. We also expect lawmakers have significant differences of opinion on the best path forward.
That’s where compromise and negotiations come in. Very little in lawmaking works with a “my way or the highway approach.”
The big question will be can the competing interests find common ground? We would hope so, doing nothing is not acceptable.
That’s why this will be an interesting subject to follow through the process to see what comes out at the end.
