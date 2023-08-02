Enid News & Eagle
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell gave everyone a scare recently when, suddenly during a press conference, he appeared to freeze up and forget what he was saying. After several seconds of silence, his colleague ushered him away. McConnell is 81 years old.
A few weeks ago, President Joe Biden was caught stumbling while boarding Air Force One in the same week that some raised concern over “watch your step” signage on the plane’s stairs. In June, he stumbled on a sandbag while handing out diplomas at a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Falling has been an issue for the president for some time. Biden is 80 years old.
In May, it was revealed the many health issues Sen. Dianne Feinstein is having. She missed 91 votes in a three-month span. At 90, she is the oldest sitting U.S. senator and member of Congress. She is also the longest-serving U.S. senator from California, the longest-tenured female senator in history and the senior Democratic member of the Senate. In February 2023, Feinstein announced she would not seek reelection in 2024.
The average age of a U.S. senator at the start of 2021 was 64.3 — the oldest in American history. In a CBS poll taken last year, almost three in four Americans think there should be some sort of maximum age limit placed on elected officials. Support for such an age limit is consistent across party lines. Seven in 10 Democrats are on board, as are three quarters of Republicans and independents.
These long-serving lawmakers deserve our respect, and they deserve the dignity of choosing when they should retire. However, it seems that many are staying on the job well past an appropriate time simply because of the razor-thin margins in the U.S. House and Senate between Republicans and Democrats.
Of course, at the present time, the 2024 presidential race is shaping up to have two of the oldest candidates in history running. Biden will be 82 and former President Donald Trump will be nearing 80.
Of course, bringing up age is a touchy issue. And, some have suggested making lawmakers take a competency test after age 75. However, we know that age and good health aren’t always related.
What is needed is more engaged and competent party leadership that can look ahead and identify and groom good candidates each election cycle. Additionally, older Americans are more engaged voters than younger Americans. Until that trend changes, we’re likely to continue seeing our lawmakers get older and older.
Of course, one solution would be term limits at the federal level. But having term limits could give even more influence to legislative staff or interest groups and lobbyists.
Right now, Americans aren’t being well served by having lawmakers stay in office well past what their health should allow.
Joplin Globe
Immigration allegations deserve investigation
We’d like to add our voice to those decrying alleged inhumane treatment of migrants at the border, but with a couple of words of caution.
Sometimes, not everything is as it originally appears. Remember those photos that led people to conclude border patrol agents on horseback were whipping immigrants? Turns out that wasn’t what was happening after all.
And second: A reminder that, despite the allegations, many of those serving on the border have risked their lives — and sometimes lost their lives — in order to rescue immigrants. Like Bishop Evans, a 22-year-old Texas National Guardsman who jumped into the Rio Grande last year to help two immigrants who appeared to be drowning and then ended up drowning himself. Unfortunately, those kinds of incidents don’t get the same level of attention.
Still, the report about the inhumane treatment at the border, including not giving parched and dehydrated people water and pushing people back into the river, warrant a full investigation. The report also indicates that the use of concertina wire around floating barrels is driving people into deeper, more dangerous parts of the Rio Grande, and increasing the risk of drowning. That, too, should be examined, and if true, halted.
Texas denies these are its policies, and in a July 18 joint statement sent out by Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas “border czar” Mike Banks, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, and Texas Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, they made it clear this is not endorsed at the top.
“No orders or directions have been given under Operation Lone Star that would compromise the lives of those attempting to cross the border illegally. The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Military Department continue taking steps to monitor migrants in distress, provide appropriate medical attention when needed, and encourage them to use one of the 29 international bridges along the Texas-Mexico Border where they can safely and legally cross.”
The difficulty balancing the right to a secure and safe Southern border with our nation’s deeply held humanitarian principles and our own history as a nation of immigrants and refugees creates a challenge at both the state and federal level, but if any of what is being alleged is true, it must be stopped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.