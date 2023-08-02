According to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, the year-old 988 mental health crisis line received over 3,000 calls a month since July 2022.
With the 988 line, any Oklahoman can call or text 98 if experiencing a mental health emergency, needing substance abuse services or looking for a way to help a loved one.
This is a major advancement in mental health services and one we hope anyone who needs help uses.
We know there are mental health issues throughout Oklahoma and that includes our area. We know there are substance abuse problems everywhere, not just in the big cities.
We also know depression is an issue and can lead to suicidal thoughts.
According to the mental health department numbers in the past yer 4.1 percent of adults in Oklahoma had serious thoughts of suicide with one in 10 students reporting attempted suicide.
In fact, suicide thoughts and self harm issues were the primary reasons for 988 calls in the first year, the department said.
Calling that lifeline can get you some help to try and overcome issues. The operators on the phone can talk you through the next steps and connect the caller with people who can help.
Mental Health Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges says, “we have established the country’s most comprehensive crisis response continuum and can see the substantial impact it is having on Oklahoman’s reaching out in moments of distress or crisis.”
If you need help or know someone who needs help and you want to try and help that person, call the 988 hotline.
The call is free and it might go a long way toward preventing a needless tragic event.
