The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is continuing to investigate a domestic violence incident involving a firearm that happened north of Woodward on Friday evening.
One person is dead and another hospitalized as a result of the incident, OSBI Public Information Officer Brook Arbeitman told the Woodward News.
She identified James Lovelace, 53, as the person who died as a result of the incident at his residence. She said the cause and manner of his death is undetermined as of Monday. The name of the person hospitalized was not released.
“Friday evening we were requested by the Woodward County Sheriff's Office to investigate an incident that occurred in the 1100 block of State Highway 34C, which is north of Woodward in the county," Arbeitman said. “No suspects are currently being sought in connection with this and it is still under investigation."
