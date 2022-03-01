Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor is among a coalition of attorneys general urging the Federal Trade Commission to adopt a national rule to target impersonation scams.
A comment letter from the 49 attorneys general involved in the request raises concerns about the plethora of impersonation scams targeting consumers and the current lack of a national rule to outlaw these fraudulent acts and protect Americans.
“Impersonation scams impact millions of Americans including consumers here in Oklahoma,” said O’Connor. “I am proud to join this coalition to urge the FTC to establish a national rule to target these scams.”
Impersonation scams take on many forms like government entities, businesses and person to person deceptions to name a few. Fraudsters claim to be from or affiliated with a government agency to persuade victims of the urgency to provide payment to obtain licensing or certificates in document preparation or regulatory compliance scams.
Some are tech scams in which the imposters claim they are contacting the victim on behalf of companies such as Microsoft or Apple to assist with a ransomware or technology issue. Grandparent scams, romance scams and others use personal information to make a connection with victims. Whether claiming a grandchild is in urgent need of money or creating a fake profile to gain the trust of someone on a social media or dating site, these impersonation scams account fall under the category of person to person deception.
Impersonation scams cause injury to consumers who lose money, drain resources from regulators tasked with protecting the public, and cause confusion and loss of trust in government agencies and services.
“There is a pressing need for FTC rule making to address the scourge of impersonation scams impacting consumers across the United States,” the letter states. “A national rule that encompasses and outlaws such commonly experienced scams discussed [in our letter] would assist attorneys general and their partners in reducing consumer harm, maximizing consumer benefits, and holding bad actors to account.”
A national standard outlawing impersonation scams should include needed clarity on what conduct constitutes impersonation, since government and business impersonation scams can range from overt pretense to misleading subtlety. There is also a need to publish additional consumer and business education materials to help prevent consumers from becoming victims of impersonation fraud, according to the letter.
“The attorneys general hope to continue working with the FTC and other partners to sound the alarm on impersonation scams,” the letter states.
