After some discussion, Woodward County Commissioners voted to extend the burn ban another week during their meeting on Monday.
Woodward Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer noted “we received half an inch to an inch from the storms over the weekend, however more storms are expected mid week. Wednesday afternoon til midnight is showing severe storms.”
District No. 1 Commissioner, Troy White said, “I feel like we are getting there, but not there yet”. Commissioners opted to extend the burn ban another week to be safe.
The countywide burn ban has been in effect since mid-December of 2021.
Due to the ban on poultry selling with the Avian Influenza found in Oklahoma, the Chicken Auction set for Saturday has been canceled. Currently the ban is set to end on July 30th.
The Oklahoma Home & Community Education of Woodward County proclamation was read and approved.
“A strong influence in agreement with county, state and national extension service for support and OHC partners with OSU Extension, to deliver science based programs and resources to Oklahomans.
“In accordance to this agreement, we’ll strive to continue to focus on significant betterment of strong family life for our communities across our state. Members stand for the responsibility to safeguard the primary ideals for family life. The purpose of this great organization will continue to be the furtherance of these ideals and the protection of the stability of the family and be resolved at the Oklahoma Community Education of Woodward,” the proclamation read.
Agreement between the commissioners and Tulsa County on behalf of the Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Center for July 1, 2022-June 30,2023 was approved.
Interlocal agreement between the county and City of Woodward as needed to provide work assignments for juveniles participating in Community Service Sentencing Program July 1, 2022 thru June 30, 2023 was approved.
Appointment of Requisition and Receiving Agents for several departments were approved.
An application for Permit Public Service/Pipeline Crossing from Plams Pipeline NW4/ NW/4 S/4 T23N R19W in District # 1 was tabled.
“To maintain pipeline and line repairs, they are potentially going to have to cut part of the road,” Troy White said. “Their paperwork has been filled out, but we have not received any money for that. I am requesting to table this until the funds have been received.”
Dr. Tom Lucas spoke of assisting the commissioners with putting together a strategic plan for grants that addresses what the county’s needs are during another meeting. The commissioners agreed and listed a few items that the grants could help with such as updating the fire alarm system in the courthouse, upgrade to LED’s for the event center and rural water upgrades.
