To meet the continuing need for blood, the Oklahoma Blood Institute has several blood drives coming up in Woodward and the surrounding area in April.
Oklahoma Blood Institute supports the inventory for more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air amublances statewide.
Anyone who is healthy and at least 16 years old can give blood.
Appointments can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.
Blood donations typically take about an hour and one donation can save up to three lives.
Note: 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission. The minimum weight for 17-year-olds is 125 pounds and 110 pounds for 18. A photo ID is required.
Here is a list:
April 2 - Woodward County Event Center, noon to 6 p.m.
April 3 – Woodward County Event Center, noon to 5 p.m.
April 5 – CF Industries (bloodmobile), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
April 5 – City of Woodward (bloodmobile), 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
April 6 – Waynoka Community, chamber office, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
April 7 – Taloga Community Room, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
April 8 – Cargill Salt (bloodmoble) in Freedom, 1 p.m to 4 p.m.
April 13 – Fort Supply High School (bloodmobile), 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
April 13 – Leedey Community Center, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
April 14 – Walmart in Woodward (bloodmobile), noon to 6 p.m.
April 15 – Pioneer Room in Woodward, noon to 6 p.m.
April 18 – Shattuck Chamber of Commerce, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
April 25 – Seiling (bloodmobile), noon to 5 p.m.
April 28 – Vici Community Room, 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
April 29 – Alliance Oklahoma Home Health (bloodmobile), 9:30 a.m. to 11;30 a.m.
April 29 – Healthback of Woodward (bloodmobile), 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
April 29 – Smith & Co. Auction and Realty (bloodmobile), 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
