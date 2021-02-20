Woodward County Commissioners meet for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
A public hearing will be held for a change of zoning classification for Adam and Misti Nelson for a part of SE ¼ SW ¼ SE ¼ Section 18 T22N R20W from A-1 agriculture to I-3 industrial. After the hearing, the board will consider action on the request.
In addition to regular business, county officers will meet again on changes and updates for the handbook.
Commissioners will consider disposing of equipment, a snowblower from District 3 to be transferred and purchased by District 1.
The board will open two sealed bids at 10:30 a.m. One is for a newer crew cab pickup for Fire Prevention. The other is a county-wide six-month bid for road materials.
Note: The city commission meeting canceled on Feb. 15 due to the winter weather, will be rolled over into the regularly scheduled March 1 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.