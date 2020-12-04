Woodward Deck the Hall Tree Lighting has been rescheduled to December 11th at 6:45 p.m. due to the recent snow storm, according to Woodward Tourism Director Rachael Van Horn.
"As so many agencies and businesses have been learning this year, 2020 has been the year of learning how to be flexible," Van Horn said. "And for those who are planning the Woodward Deck the Hall Tree Lighting, those lessons are still coming."
According to Van Horn, unfavorable road conditions prevented personnel from getting down into the ranch-land of this year's tree donor, Clair Craighead.
The event will take place in front of Woodward City Hall and will be totally virtual, according to Van Horn.
"The event will include a short holiday address from Woodward Mayor John Meinders and short special, surprise performance that will be sure to delight,” Van Horn said. "I hope this event will help us all, at least for a few moments, to remember what this holiday season means and that it does something to return us to remembering each other in our community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.