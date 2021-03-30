The corner of 9th and Main, in front of the Woodward County Abstract office will soon have a historic marker. This is the block where the trial of Miss Minnie Stacey took place, resulting in the famed “Soiled Dove Defense" by Temple Houston.
According to Woodward Arts and Theatre Council Director Laurie Steenbergen, this will be the first historical marker in Woodward and the 7th in Woodward County.
The Temple Houston Historic Marker is awarded by the Oklahoma State Historic Marker Program.
“The Oklahoma Historical Society is pleased to have had the opportunity work with the City of Woodward to erect this marker celebrating the life and accomplishments of native son, Temple Houston,” Oklahoma Historical Society Assistant Director of Museums and Sites Division Valerie Duncan said. “The goal of the Oklahoma Historical Society's Historical Marker Program is to recognize and acknowledge the history of Oklahoma and its citizens. The City of Woodward is to be commended for their hard work in helping to accomplishing this goal.”
The application was made for through a team effort between Woodward Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), Plains Indians & Pioneers Museum and the Woodward Arts Theatre Council (WATC).
“First considered several years ago as part of the Temple Houston project through the Plains Indians & Pioneers Museum, further discussion and research were needed on where to put the marker,” Steenbergen said. “So many historic structures are gone in Woodward that it made it difficult to decide what place would be the most befitting for the marker.”
According to Steenbergen, Temple Houston lived a life of great adventure throughout the Oklahoma Territory. His story inspired the novel “Cimarron” by Edna Ferber, two movies, a TV series, numerous national articles and a biography.
Houston’s greatest historic contribution in the State of Oklahoma were his trial orations and attorney work, including writing most of the early statutes of the Oklahoma Territory, according to Steenbergen.
“Of all his inspiring trial orations, none has held its place in history as well as the “Soiled Dove Defense” of Miss Minnie Stacey,” Steenbergen said. “(It is) still used in law schools as an amazing example of a successful defense plea even when the facts involved would indicate guilt.”
According to CVB Director Rachael Van Horn, there was a point during 2020 when they were looking for some way to promote the area, even in the middle of a lockdown with no events and limited travel.
A suggestion to renew efforts for a Temple Houston marker was made, according to Steenbergen.
According to Steenbergen and Museum Director Rob Roberson, Richard and Mary Houston, Temple’s grandson and his wife, were very gracious to the Woodward community and museum with so many aspects of the project. But they really had a desire to see a historic marker in place.
“The family felt like the myth of the film and television Temple Houston often overshadowed the man’s real life contribution to the lawfulness of our state and the struggles that sometimes entailed,” Steenbergen said. “That and the recognition of what the amazing wives of the Houston men had contributed to their legacy were important pieces of the puzzle to them.”
The group got together with local Historian Dr. Deena Fisher to work on the project.
“Temple Houston and his friend Jack Love are huge stories in Oklahoma History,” Fisher said. “His ‘Lawyer with a Gun’ reputation gives rise to the myths and the Legacy of the Old West and the towns they Inhibited.”
According to Fisher, Houston was a true rugged individualist that helped shape the town of Woodward Oklahoma.
“Dr. Fisher was key to the historic weight of the marker and his legacy,” Steenbergen said. “We were so pleased when she agreed to help.”
Another issue of course was the money of putting the marker up once it was accepted. According to Steenbergen, Robin Hohweiler stepped forward to sponsor the marker if the application for recognition was accepted.
“This was really a great team effort born out of a love not only for history but also just a desire of all of us to do something positive for our community and make the time beneficial for Woodward long-term,” Steenbergen said, “My greatest joy was to call Richard and Mary to tell them the marker had finally been accepted.”
Richard Houston passed away in February after learning the application had been successful, according to Steenbergen.
“He was great man in his own right and like his father and grandfather before him married an amazingly beautiful and gracious lady,” Steenbergen said, “I think you could do a pretty good book on the Houston women really. We hope Mary or other family members will be able to join us for the installation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.