Woodward Superintendent of Schools Kyle Reynolds announced his resignation on Monday.
In a letter announcing his resignation, Reynolds said,
“Under the best of circumstances, a superintendent’s job is almost impossible; it takes a toll on both physical and mental health. Airline attendants always remind us that when the oxygen masks come down, we need to put ours on first before we try to help others.
“It is time for me to put on my oxygen mask. After much consideration and prayerful discernment, I have decided to resign, effective June 30, 2023. This change will allow me to stay in the fight for public education from a different perspective and I am ready for a new season in life with exciting and unknown opportunities.”
Reynolds has been superintendent for nine years.
“It’s been the honor of my lifetime to serve as superintendent of my alma mater. As I have often said, it’s the dream job I never dreamed I would have. I am genuinely grateful for and humbled by the trust, faith and support over my career that enabled me to lead efforts to make sure our students have the best opportunity for success in life.”
School Board President Leah Barby said, “on behalf of the Woodward Public Schools Board of Education, we thank Mr. Kyle Reynolds for his service to the board, the administration, the teachers, the support staff and most especially to the students of Woodward Public Schools. His focus was always on the students and how best to serve each and every one of them.
“We appreciate his years of dedicated service and are grateful for how professionally he represented our school and community in every situation. We wish him every success in his future endeavors.”
Reynolds has spent 28 years in public education and in his time as superintendent has represented Woodward in a number of areas statewide including Chair of the CCOSA Executive Committee, President of OASA, President of ONPAA and President of OTA.
He was named OASA District 2 Central Office Administrator of the Year in 2014 and OASA District 2 Superintendent of the Year in 2016 and 2022.
Reynolds will complete his Doctorate of Education in Administration Leadership in May.
He noted a number of accomplishments during his tenure.
“With a focus on making decisions tied to student success, the team we built proved that innovation, collaboration and data-driven decision could make a difference.”
Some of the accomplishments include pushing students academically and taking care of student’s mental health needs. The Project AWARE grant has helped put a focus on mental health.
The Technical Application Program in conjunction with High Plains Technology Center has attracted statewide attention and praise, including visits by several state officials over the past few years.
Reynolds noted the TAP program works in “empowering students to find a passion that drives career readiness in practical and meaningful ways.”
The school district has also recently partnered with Western Plains Youth and Family Services for a program called Community Outreach and Prevention Education which, “is yet again an innovation that the entire state will look to replicate,” he said. “They will utilize it not because it can make a difference on a state report card but because we know it will transform the lives of our students, their families and, ultimately, our communities.”
Reynolds praised the teaching staff at Woodward.
“Woodward Public Schools has some of the very best educators in the state and it has been my honor to work alongside them. I am confident the next leader of Woodward Public Schools will continue taking Woodward to new heights.”
Barby said the school board would be calling a special meeting soon to officially accepted the resignation.
“We plan to begin the search process as quickly as possible after that,” she said.
