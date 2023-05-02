INTEGRIS Health and the City of Woodward are pleased to announce that INTEGRIS Health has been selected to be the next health care operator for the Woodward hospital.
In Nov. 2022, AllianceHealth, an affiliate of Community Health Systems, informed the City of Woodward it would not renew the lease for the Woodward hospital when it expires on Nov. 30, 2023. Since that time, city leaders began a search for a new organization to lease and operate the Woodward hospital.
“The City of Woodward is excited to partner with INTEGRIS Health to bring exceptional health care to our community, which will not only benefit Woodward residents but all of Northwest Oklahoma, and the tri-state region. The partnership with INTEGRIS Health will also establish Woodward as a regional source for health care services,” said Shaun Barnett, City Manager.
INTEGRIS Health, the largest Oklahoma-owned not-for-profit health system in the state, is known for innovation and unparalleled quality offering advanced treatment options and specialties found nowhere else in the region. “INTEGRIS Health’s mission is partnering with people to live healthier lives. We are thrilled to partner with the City of Woodward to advance our mission by serving more lives in the western part of our state,” said Timothy Pehrson, President and CEO.
INTEGRIS Health has a number of facilities in Oklahoma, most in the Oklahoma City metro, but also with locations in Enid, Grove and Miami.
"Integris is a well-established, Oklahoma based health care provider. Their proposal provided a plan to reestablish Woodward Hospital as a regional hospital for all NW Oklahoma. Their plans to recruit staff and provide all medical services needed within our hospital," Barnett said.
Barnett added that INTEGRIS was selected over three other proposals the city received to take over the hospital operation.
Barnett said the transition process would begin immediately, "but will take several months to complete. Integris will begin working with Alliance Health to start the process of each required step to transition."
INTEGRIS Health will begin operating the hospital on Dec. 1, 2023, the company said in its news release.
