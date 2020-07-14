Superintendent Kyle Reynolds presented a draft to the Board of Education Monday evening during a regular meeting outlining a plan of action for the reopening of school in August.
“Right now our plans are to start school August 13th much like we normally do with added safety and sanitizing measures and protocols,” said Reynolds. “Facial coverings and regular hand washing are the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as well as the flu, so we will encourage both.”
According to the draft presented to the Board, there are three plans”
Plan A: In-person school as usual with layered safety measure (sanitizing protocols, masks recommended, minimize large groups gather as much as possible). Practice virtual days and daily/regular utilization of Google Classroom for grades PK-12.
Plan B: Mandated social distancing protocols from local/county/state health officials. PK-4 will go to an A/B schedule with half of the students attending in the morning and half in the afternoon. Grades 5-12 will be on an A/B scheduled with half of the students attending in person Monday and Wednesday with the other half attending in person on Tuesday and Thursday. Off days will be virtual, and all will be virtual on Fridays during which time the facilities will be thoroughly cleaned.
Plan C: Distance learning for all on Google Classroom based on intermittent closures (by site and/or district-wide) per Health Department guidance.
Virtual and Blended Virtual programs will be available to grades 3-12 for any parent more comfortable with that style of learning, according to Reynolds. Parents can begin applying for these programs August 1st.
Staff and students are encouraged to wear masks but only bus riders and drivers are required to wear them.
“Our overarching approach is to do for Woodward what is best for Woodward to protect our students and prevent the spread of the virus,” Reynolds said. “I hear a great deal of angst in our community lately from two different directions. One side is afraid that our schools will not do enough, and the other fears that we will go too far.
“I see our plan being somewhere in the middle. We will have reasonable safeguards in place to protect our students and staff, but given the current conditions in our community, there is no reason at this point to go to extreme measures.”
Woodward Public Schools is working to form these plans based on the conditions locally to best suit students and parents.
“The asterisk that I put on all my statements is that our current planning is based on current conditions,” Reynolds explained. “We have seen dramatic shifts this summer in different parts of the country and even other parts of our state, so we do understand that we must be prepared to change directions accordingly if we see a dramatic change locally.”
While these plans have been formulated, Reynolds believes things could change quickly, and not necessarily for the good.
“As we get closer to the beginning of school we will finalize our strategies for the school year,” Reynolds said. “As we have watched other districts roll out their plans, we have already started seeing them change, so we felt it was wise for us to continue to be thoughtful and deliberate as we move forward with ours.”
Following the presentation, the Board approved several agenda items:
Fiscal Year 2021 temporary budget for the temporary appropriation for the general fund, coop fund, building fund, building bond fund, transportation bond fund, and Hawkins teacher recruitment fund.
Financial reports for fiscal year 2021.
Recommendations for office supply vendors; SPC Office Supplies and Devine’s Stationary based on highlighted line items as presented.
Custodial Supply vendors; Jenkins & Price and Home Depot Pro based on highlighted items as presented.
2020-2021 Radio Broadcasting agreement with Z-92.3
Virtual Education Program Policy and Application for Elementary sites (grade 3-4) for 2020-2021.
New encumbrances, claims, supplemental claims, and additional payroll for July 2020.
Payroll encumbrances for July 2020.
July District Personnel Report – Appendix A.
