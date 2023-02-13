The Woodward Board of Education is asking for community input as they search for the district’s next superintendent.
Current superintendent Kyle Reynolds will step down from the position June 30, after nine years leading the district.
The Board recently approved a partnership with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association (OSSBA) to assist with the search for his successor.
As part of the process, the district launched an online community survey Feb. 13. Parents, students, staff and community members can access the survey on the district’s website – www.woodwardps.net. The deadline to participate in the survey is Feb. 24. The board invites the public to share the qualities, experiences and characteristics they would like to see in their next superintendent.
According to Woodward Board President Leah Barby, input from the public will be vital throughout the search process, ensuring that that the incoming superintendent aligns with the goals, values and ideals of the Woodward community.
“Selecting an education professional who reflects our district’s vision and goals is important to our board as we begin to look for our next superintendent,” Barby said. “The recently launched community survey allows us to gain insight into what kind of characteristics and experiences
parents, students, staff and community members value in a district leader.
“Results from the survey will be vital as we navigate the search process and narrow down the candidate pool to a professional who will be a good fit for our district and community.”
Applications for the superintendent position will be open Feb. 13 to March 24. Woodward school board members hope to select the right candidate for their district by late spring.
OSSBA has helped facilitate superintendent searches across the state, working with other school board associations throughout the country to ensure a competitive candidate pool.
The non-profit organization has partnered with several Oklahoma school districts of all sizes to perform superintendent searches, including Guymon, Clinton and Waynoka. OSSBA assists districts with advertising openings, recruiting potential candidates, furnishing an online application management system, and providing guidance and support throughout the search process.
