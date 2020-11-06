Message from Woodward School District
Our team met with OSDH this morning to review the situation in our schools and community. There have been 66 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the past week. AllianceHealth Woodward has a number of positive cases hospitalized and is hard-pressed for manpower and resources to manage this situation (which I'm sure you have all heard).
You can see from our weekly data, our internal numbers of students and staff in quarantine or testing positive have risen significantly. We continue to fight to protect our staff and students so we can maintain in-person instruction. So far we have been very successful in preventing the transmission and spread of the virus inside our walls. We do want to stress the importance of personal responsibility for all students and staff by not engaging in risky activities outside of school (limiting travel and attendance at large gatherings) and staying home when you are not feeling well.
We will stay full in-person instruction for the coming week, with the following protocols and guidelines:
- Masks are mandatory for all staff where social distancing is not possible.
- Visitors entering the building are required to wear a mask.
- Students are strongly encouraged to wear masks when social distancing is not possible. PK-5th grade students are cohorted with their classmates and may remove their masks in the classroom. Teachers/admins for grades 6-12 should incentivize mask-wearing as a positive behavior to help protect their classmates.
- Staff and visitors entering the facilities must check their temperature upon entering.
- Maintain sanitizing protocols (regular hand washing, cleaning desks between classes, regular sanitizing of all touchable surfaces).
Again, our first priority is the health and safety of our students, staff and community. Maintaining in-person instruction for our students is the best way to ensure high-quality academic instruction, social-emotional needs and continuing to provide nutritious meals.
Enjoy the weekend and be safe.
