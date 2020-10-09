Message from Woodward Public Schools
Boomer family- We reviewed our community spread data as well as our internal COVID numbers with the Health Department this morning. There are currently 39 active cases of COVID-19 in the community. You can see from our weekly graphic update that we have two students and two staff who have tested positive and 67 students and 9 staff in quarantine due to exposure.
As we get closer to the end of the first 9 weeks, we have not had to close any of our schools, and we have only identified one probable case of transmission within the school.
We will maintain our current school safety protocols regarding sanitizing, social distancing, and mask-wearing (strongly recommended for all staff and students where social distancing is not possible, and required for students, staff, and visitors in office areas and confined meeting spaces).
Thank you to all staff, students, and parents for being so diligent in the safety of our kids, schools, and community! We are blessed and fortunate to have our kids in school where instruction and learning are most effective!
