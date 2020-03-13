“On the return from spring break, Woodward Public Schools will launch a new visitor check-in system called SchoolSafeID, to better ensure the safety of all students, faculty, and staff,” stated a recent letter sent out to all Woodward Public School families.
“All visitors will be required to present a valid state-issued ID to obtain a visitor’s pass and enter the school.”
According to the company’s website (www.schoolsafeid.com), this system will make digital IDs for quicker check-in, create and print student ID cards, manage student check outs, track student tardies, provide instant notifications, do instant sex offender screenings, can have district level access, is cloud based and is easy to use.
“Schools can also flag and make notes on visitors involved in situations that require discretion and privacy, such as childhood custody issues,” according to the SchoolSafeID website. “Parents and other authorized individuals can also use our system to check students out of class for doctor’s appointments, family emergencies, or other categories determined when setting up your visitor kiosk. The average sign in/out process takes 10 seconds or less.”
The SchoolSafeID system is currently used a number of school districts including Edmond, Moore, Norman, Deer Creek, Durant, Mid-Del district, Bethany, Crossings Christian School, Putnam City, and Shawnee to name a few.
“This is a proactive measure to keep our students and staff safe,” said Brad Logan, director of operations for Woodward Public Schools. “We have been piloting it at the high school for the last year or so.”
“The last few weeks I’ve been getting them (SchoolSafeID equipment) out there to the schools and installed. We’ve been teaching the staff how to use it,” Logan said.
“I was at a conference two years ago and saw an exhibit about it,” said Logan. “I started visiting with them and was able to get information about SchoolSafeID. “I later saw it being utilized in a school in Jenks, Oklahoma.”
SchoolSafeID is an Oklahoma-based software company in Oklahoma City which is privately owned. The company specializes in cloud-based identification software so that schools do not have to purchase and install additional software or computers to utilize this system.
“SchoolSafeID not only enhances safety of the students and staff, it can also help improve communication among staff, and the school and its parents,” said Bart Baker, CEO of SchoolSafeID.
Woodward did not fund this system via school bond issues.
“We funded this out of our building fund operations account,” said Superintendent Kyle Reynolds. “This is part of our daily operations and safety protocols so the school board has been aware of it all along, as we piloted the program and as we moved forward with the implementation. They whole-heartedly support it.”
“The kiosk is used for check-in but then it creates a spreadsheet and data base for the computer side of it that staff can access,” Logan said. “We can have a record of everyone that’s checked in so it can also be used for student attendance to get a good record if they come in late or leave early.
“One of the things we have to do for our accreditation is to keep track of our school volunteers and their hours. When our visitors check-in, it (SchoolSafeID) keeps track of their time spent there on site."
Upon returning to after spring break, parents, teachers, and staff will be seeing and utilizing the SchoolSafeID system at all Woodward schools.
For those seeking more information about this new system in Woodward Public Schools, contact Logan at (580) 256-6063. You may also visit the company’s website at www.schoolsafeid.com or call their Oklahoma City office at (405) 503-3207 to better understand the system.
