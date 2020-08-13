Here is information and a graph from Woodward Public Schools on safety protocols concerning COVID-19.
The health and safety of our students, staff, and families at Woodward Public Schools continue to remain our top priority as we prepare for the upcoming school year. With the assistance of our local health care providers, we intend to move forward in a responsible and logical manner based on local conditions. Below you will find important safety protocols that will be in place to limit exposure and transmission of COVID-19.
Administrators will adjust weekly safety requirements at schools based on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Alert System. This map is designed to assess risk for COVID-19 exposure in counties across the state. The alert system map can be found here: https://www.ossba.org/resources/coronavirus/covid-19-map/
All plans and procedures are subject to change as new information is available or if positive cases become more prevalent within our district.
