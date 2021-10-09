Woodward Board of Education meets Monday at 6 p.m. in the administration building on Main Street.
In addition to routine items on the agenda, the board will consider budget revision for fiscal year 2021-2022.
Action topics include a resolution for calling for the 2022 school board election to elect a board member to office number one for a five-year term.
The board will consider a request to close split precincts with 100 or fewer registered voters.
A resolution for funding schools and libraries universal services, authorizing applications for funding, payment upon approval and receipt of services for the 2021-2022 year will be considered.
The board will also consider engaging in Oklahoma State School Boards Association’s facility assessments and enrollment forecasting.
An executive session is on the agenda to discuss a possible real estate transaction, evaluate October district personnel reports and Superintendent Kyle Reynolds’ performance evaluation.
*****
High Plains Technology Center will hold its monthly board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the school's board room.
Board members will vote on approving the annual election resolution to elect a member for Zone 5.
Also on the agenda is approval of the emergency operation plan, general fund encumbrances, activity fund report and several other routine items.
Board members will also hear a report from the superintendent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.