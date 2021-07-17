The Woodward Pro Rodeo is coming up Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24, at 7 p.m. at the Woodward Round-Up Cub arena.
“This rodeo is a chance for the cowboys and cowgirls in the community to get to enter in a rodeo that is local and their families to attend,” said Shawna Cook, President of the Woodward Round-Up Cub. “This is our second year. Our first Open rodeo.”
Mutton busting starts at 6:30 p.m. for ages seven and under. Other activities for the family to enjoy are calf scramble and a side show with some mini bulls, as well as some great cowboy and cowgirl action.
Cook said they are expecting a big turnout.
“We have roughly 100 members from all over Northwest Oklahoma,” Cook said.
The events of the rodeo include bareback, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, breakaway, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, bull riding, junior barrels and junior breakaway.
The rodeo is also part of the International Professional Rodeo Association and the Kansas Pro Rodeo Association schedules.
A a few of the entries local and area rodeo fans might recognize include tie-down ropers Caddo Lewallen and Trent Creager, team ropers Shannon Frascht, Stran Morris and Ethan McDowell, and barrel racers Kasey Etbauer and Ky Pierce.
